Southwest issues affect Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Southwest has cancelled nearly 2,000 flights since Friday. The impact is stacking up, causing crowds and chaos at many airports, including right here in Colorado.

There were long lines at Denver’s airport Sunday .People were packed together. The line was going on and on at the Southwest counter.

The airline blames ‘disruptive weather’ and air traffic control issues for canceling nearly a third of their schedule. Although the FAA attributes the disruptions to staffing and aircraft issues. No other airline has reported similar problems Sunday.

It was a long and exhausting trip to Colorado Springs for many travelers flying Southwest on Sunday.

“They couldn’t get me another flight and they couldn’t get me a hotel room. So I spent the night in the Las Vegas airport. Very exhausting. I happened to get a standby flight. So that’s why I’m here right now,” said Tanya Bright, who flew with Southwest from Las Vegas to the Springs.

The CSU boys hockey team scrambled for another way to get back to Fort Collins. Their flight from Springs to DIA was canceled.

“We actually had some of our teammates go grab cars from DIA. So that’s what we’re waiting on. So I mean that was a little frustrating just because it was canceled but what can you do?” said Kyle Nelson.

Uber and Lyft drivers are hearing the frustrations from people they pick up from the airport.

“They try to catch the plane and the airport switches them to a hotel. So they have to spend the night at the hotel and they say, ‘I have to go back to work, but I can’t and I’m stuck here,’” said Jen Pavia, Uber and Lyft driver.

For those lucky enough to have finally made it home, they rushed out of the airport ready to put this mess behind them.

Some folks 11 News spoke with said they received a voucher for the cancellations. Others say they have not, but are going to see if they can be reimbursed for their troubles.

For real time flight information at the Colorado Springs Municipal Airport click here.

