Roundabout project starting soon outside Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:42 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 30th Street Corridor Improvement Project team held a virtual meeting on Monday to give an overview for the improvements planned for access and safety around Garden of the Gods, including a proposed roundabout at the entrance on Gateway Rd.

Construction is expected to start in mid-October for a road project outside of Garden of the Gods Park. Watch the video above for the open hearing.

The project spans about two miles along 30th Street between Fontanero Street and Mesa Road. An exact date for the start of construction is still be worked out, but the construction is scheduled to be complete in late 2023.

Elements of the project include:

  • widened shoulders,
  • a new storm sewer,
  • a new water quality pond,
  • intersection improvements (including a roundabout at Gateway Road),
  • slope stability improvements
  • retaining walls, and
  • multi-use shoulders/bike lanes.

The public will still be able to access Garden of the Gods during construction.

“We are eager to get started on this project,” said City of Colorado Springs Public Works project manager Robin Allen. “The design of these improvements took place over a three-year period with continuous community and agency involvement in exploring alternatives, developing design concepts and evaluating environmental impacts. We know the construction phase will be impactful to the community and visitors to Garden of the Gods Park, so we thank all who use this popular corridor for their patience and support. We are committed to providing a safe construction zone and a quality end product that better serves the millions of people each year who use it.”

The design was funded by City Public Works capital funds. Surface Transportation Metro Funds are funding construction in the amount of $14.5 million, with the City also contributing $3.5 million to construction.

For more information on the project, click here.

