Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is recovering after he was allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared details on the shooting with the public Monday afternoon. The shooting happened on Friday just before 6:30 in the morning.

“Information given to the deputies by dispatch was that a male party drove himself to the fire station and reported that he had been shot in the back of the head with a .410 shotgun and that his assailant was his brother,” Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper wrote in a release.

The victim was taken to the Heart of the Rockies Hospital for Treatment.

Deputies then responded to an address in the 10600 block of Highway 50 in Howard to contact the suspect. The town is between Salida and Cotopaxi. Following a short standoff, the suspect was taken into custody and identified as Jay Reece Embry.

Embry is facing charges including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, reckless endangerment and violation of a protection order.

