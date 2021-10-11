Hazmat Team called in Colorado Springs for a large line of white powder on a roadway
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A roadway was closed in Colorado Springs on Monday after a large line of white powder was discovered.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the Hazmat Team was called to the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas Street for the powder. It isn’t clear what the white powder is, or if it is hazardous. The area is between Janitell Road and S. Circle Drive on the south side of the city.
As more information becomes available this article will be updated.
