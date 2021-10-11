Advertisement

Hazmat Team called in Colorado Springs for a large line of white powder on a roadway

Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21(CSFD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A roadway was closed in Colorado Springs on Monday after a large line of white powder was discovered.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department said the Hazmat Team was called to the area of 2255 E. Las Vegas Street for the powder. It isn’t clear what the white powder is, or if it is hazardous. The area is between Janitell Road and S. Circle Drive on the south side of the city.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado...
DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday
More Southwest flights canceled, delayed out of DIA Monday
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83

Latest News

The first sighting of this bull with the tire around its neck was from wildlife officer Jared...
Elk with tire around its neck in Colorado for more than two years finally freed thanks to wildlife officers
Deadly plane crash in Mesa County.
1 dead following small plane crash in Colorado
Rendering of a roundabout project outside of Garden of the Gods Park.
Roundabout project starting soon outside Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs
Body found in Douglas County may be tied to missing persons case out of El Paso County