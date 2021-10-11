Elk with tire around its neck in Colorado for more than two years finally freed thanks to wildlife officers

PINE JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A goal about two years in the making was achieved on Saturday in Colorado when wildlife officers were able to tranquilize an elk.

Back in July of 2019 wildlife officers spotted an elk with a tire around its neck. The first time they noticed the animal, it was too far away to catch. Since then, there have been a number of sightings, mostly through trail cams in Jefferson and Park Counties. Last week, thanks to the tip of a local resident in Pine Junction, wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked to track the animal as it was in a herd of about 40. The officers were able to safely knock out the elk on Saturday following four attempts to tranquilize the massive animal.

“It was tight removing it,” Scott Murdoch with CPW said of pulling the tire off the bull’s neck, even after cutting its antlers off. “It was not easy for sure, we had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire. Fortunately, the bull’s neck still had a little room to move. We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible.”

Including the tire and antlers, wildlife officers believe the animal dropped about 35 pounds. The elk was in surprisingly good shape, including the condition of its neck.

