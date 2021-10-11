Advertisement

Elk with tire around its neck in Colorado for more than two years finally freed thanks to wildlife officers

The first sighting of this bull with the tire around its neck was from wildlife officer Jared...
The first sighting of this bull with the tire around its neck was from wildlife officer Jared Lamb in July 2019 during a survey for bighorn sheep and mountain goats.(Jared Lamb/CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:21 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE JUNCTION, Colo. (KKTV) - A goal about two years in the making was achieved on Saturday in Colorado when wildlife officers were able to tranquilize an elk.

Back in July of 2019 wildlife officers spotted an elk with a tire around its neck. The first time they noticed the animal, it was too far away to catch. Since then, there have been a number of sightings, mostly through trail cams in Jefferson and Park Counties. Last week, thanks to the tip of a local resident in Pine Junction, wildlife officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife worked to track the animal as it was in a herd of about 40. The officers were able to safely knock out the elk on Saturday following four attempts to tranquilize the massive animal.

“It was tight removing it,” Scott Murdoch with CPW said of pulling the tire off the bull’s neck, even after cutting its antlers off. “It was not easy for sure, we had to move it just right to get it off because we weren’t able to cut the steel in the bead of the tire. Fortunately, the bull’s neck still had a little room to move. We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible.”

Including the tire and antlers, wildlife officers believe the animal dropped about 35 pounds. The elk was in surprisingly good shape, including the condition of its neck.

Click here to read the full story from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado...
DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday
More Southwest flights canceled, delayed out of DIA Monday
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83

Latest News

Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat Team called in Colorado Springs for a large line of white powder on a roadway
Deadly plane crash in Mesa County.
1 dead following small plane crash in Colorado
Rendering of a roundabout project outside of Garden of the Gods Park.
Roundabout project starting soon outside Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs
Body found in Douglas County may be tied to missing persons case out of El Paso County