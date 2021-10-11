Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo marked by Boebert speech, protests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) headlined Monday’s Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo at the Christopher Columbus Piazza on Abriendo Avenue.

A few hundred people gathered to celebrate the federal holiday, under the Christopher Columbus statue that has previously been the source of vandalism and controversy over a potential removal. A few dozen protesters joined the crowd and were separated by fences from the people there to celebrate.

The state of Colorado no longer recognizes Columbus Day as an official state holiday, though many cities like Pueblo still celebrate the holiday recognizing Italian explorer Christopher Columbus, credited with discovering America in the 15th century. But many governments have distanced themselves from the holiday in recent years as evidence of the explorer’s brutality towards Native Americans and women has emerged.

