Advertisement

Body found in Douglas County may be tied to missing persons case out of El Paso County

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 1:51 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The body of a woman found in Douglas County over the weekend may be linked to a missing persons case out of El Paso County.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Sunday that the deceased had preliminarily been identified as being the missing person at the center of that case. They did not elaborate on which missing persons case, only that the case is being investigated by EPSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

The body was found Saturday off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway and recovered by Douglas County deputies. An autopsy is currently underway.

11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and will update this article once we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado...
DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday
More Southwest flights canceled, delayed out of DIA Monday
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83

Latest News

The robbery on Academy near Austin Bluffs Monday morning may be the third in a series of linked...
3 armed robberies in Colorado Springs may be linked
boebert
Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo marked by Boebert speech, protests
(File)
USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase
Very active weather this week
Cooler pattern ahead