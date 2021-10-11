Body found in Douglas County may be tied to missing persons case out of El Paso County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The body of a woman found in Douglas County over the weekend may be linked to a missing persons case out of El Paso County.

The sheriff’s office confirmed Sunday that the deceased had preliminarily been identified as being the missing person at the center of that case. They did not elaborate on which missing persons case, only that the case is being investigated by EPSO’s Major Crimes Unit.

The body was found Saturday off Highway 83 and North Pinery Parkway and recovered by Douglas County deputies. An autopsy is currently underway.

11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information and will update this article once we learn more.

