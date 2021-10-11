Another slow start dooms Broncos in loss to Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Denver Broncos put together a late rally but it wasn’t enough in a 27-19 loss to Pittsburgh.

Denver fell to 3-2 on the season when it couldn’t escape from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns but his fourth-down heave to the end zone in the final seconds was intercepted.

The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 3-0 start.

Denver returns home next week to face Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.