Advertisement

Another slow start dooms Broncos in loss to Steelers

DENVER BRONCOS
DENVER BRONCOS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:15 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Denver Broncos put together a late rally but it wasn’t enough in a 27-19 loss to Pittsburgh.

Denver fell to 3-2 on the season when it couldn’t escape from an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns but his fourth-down heave to the end zone in the final seconds was intercepted.

The Broncos have dropped two straight following a 3-0 start.

Denver returns home next week to face Las Vegas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...
Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Birdseye fire 100 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted

Latest News

This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image...
Broncos hoping to play Teddy Bridgewater at Pittsburgh
CSU vs. San Jose State
Colorado St rides Camper’s 6 FGs to win over San Jose State
Pueblo Central wins Bell Game 42-0
2021 Bell Game: Pueblo Central crushes Pueblo Centennial for third straight win
Fountain Fort-Carson 42, Fruita Monument 28
Friday Night Endzone: Week 7 Highlights