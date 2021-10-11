3 armed robberies in Colorado Springs may be linked

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say the same people may be behind a string of armed robberies spanning late Sunday night through early Monday morning.

Robbers struck first at a Circle K on Austin Bluffs just after 10:30 p.m., followed by a coffee shop minutes later in the same general area. Police say one suspect held up the convenience store -- flashing a gun while demanding cash -- but a second suspect may have joined during the second robbery.

After taking a break, a Diamond Shamrock near Austin Bluffs and Academy was robbed around 6:30 a.m.

Due to the investigation, police have released limited details about each robbery, other than each unfolded in a similar manner and they are possibly connected.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

