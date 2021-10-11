1 killed in Tutt and Iceberg Pass crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed after crashing into a light pole while trying to make a turn Sunday afternoon.

Police say witnesses saw the driver slam into the pole and rushed to her aid but were unable to save her.

The crash was reported just before 1:40 p.m. at Tutt Boulevard and Iceberg Pass Way. The driver was reportedly trying to turn from the latter onto Tutt and hit the light pole in the northeast corner of the intersection.

Police currently suspect a medical episode caused the crash.

