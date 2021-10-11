Advertisement

1 dead following small plane crash in Colorado

Deadly plane crash in Mesa County.
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:57 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a small plane crash in Colorado on Monday.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office first provided an update on the crash at about 10:30 in the morning. According to the sheriff’s office, a plane was spotted on the ground near the Jerry Creek Reservoir by a helicopter. The twin-engine plane was coming Blake Field in Delta County and was en route to Rock Springs Wyoming. The pilot died in the crash.

“The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death as well as releasing the identity of the person once the next of kin is notified.”

Posted by Mesa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, October 11, 2021

