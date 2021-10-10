‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Famed local sculptor Michael Garman, whose art gallery has been a fixture in Old Colorado City for decades, has died, according to a message from his family. He was 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Garman, a true icon of the Pikes Peak region,” the family announced on Facebook.

“We ask for your thoughts, prayers, and privacy for the family as they grieve the passing of a beloved father and grandfather.”

Garman died Friday evening, according to the message. A cause of death was not given, but the artist had been in poor health in recent years.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1938, Garman’s passion for sculpting went back to early childhood, when the 8-year-old entertained himself by making little men out of pipe cleaners. He later honed his talent at the School of Fine Arts in Santiago, Chile.

Garman came to Colorado Springs in 1971. In 1985, he opened Magic Town, a 3,000 square-foot miniaturized neighborhood with hand-made buildings and sidewalk scenes. The Michael Garman Gallery and Magic Town Museum, on West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City.

The artist turned over the operation of his company, Michael Garman Productions, to his daughter, Vanessa, when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008.

The museum and gallery announced the facility would close over the weekend to commemorate Garman’s passing.

Condolences flooded social media upon the news of the artist’s death.

“This saddens me and I hope that his art never goes away,” wrote Chris Luper. “I have several of his sculptures.”

“Condolences to the family,” wrote Tracy Rogers. “He was truly a brilliant artist.”

Services are pending, the family said.

Due to the passing of Michael Garman, we will be closed Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th. We plan to... Posted by The Michael Garman Museum and Gallery on Saturday, October 9, 2021

