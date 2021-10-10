Advertisement

‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83

Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on Feb. 3, 2017, in Old Colorado City.(Christian Murdock/The Gazette)
By The Gazette
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:03 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Famed local sculptor Michael Garman, whose art gallery has been a fixture in Old Colorado City for decades, has died, according to a message from his family. He was 83.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Garman, a true icon of the Pikes Peak region,” the family announced on Facebook.

“We ask for your thoughts, prayers, and privacy for the family as they grieve the passing of a beloved father and grandfather.”

Garman died Friday evening, according to the message. A cause of death was not given, but the artist had been in poor health in recent years.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1938, Garman’s passion for sculpting went back to early childhood, when the 8-year-old entertained himself by making little men out of pipe cleaners. He later honed his talent at the School of Fine Arts in Santiago, Chile.

Garman came to Colorado Springs in 1971. In 1985, he opened Magic Town, a 3,000 square-foot miniaturized neighborhood with hand-made buildings and sidewalk scenes. The Michael Garman Gallery and Magic Town Museum, on West Colorado Avenue in Old Colorado City.

The artist turned over the operation of his company, Michael Garman Productions, to his daughter, Vanessa, when he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2008.

The museum and gallery announced the facility would close over the weekend to commemorate Garman’s passing.

Condolences flooded social media upon the news of the artist’s death.

“This saddens me and I hope that his art never goes away,” wrote Chris Luper. “I have several of his sculptures.”

“Condolences to the family,” wrote Tracy Rogers. “He was truly a brilliant artist.”

Services are pending, the family said.

Due to the passing of Michael Garman, we will be closed Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th. We plan to...

Posted by The Michael Garman Museum and Gallery on Saturday, October 9, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Gazette. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...
Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Birdseye fire 90% contained Saturday; mandatory evacuations remain in place

Latest News

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Birdseye fire 90% contained Saturday; mandatory evacuations remain in place
This is a 2021 photo of Teddy Bridgewater of the Denver Broncos NFL football team. This image...
Broncos hoping to play Teddy Bridgewater at Pittsburgh
10.9.21
Cooler pattern ahead
10.9.21
Windy weather and cooler days ahead