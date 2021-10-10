Hundreds of Southwest flights delayed, canceled at DIA

DENVER (KKTV) - Denver International Airport’s travel woes continued Sunday morning. with roughly 200 cancellations and delays.

Almost all are from Southwest Airlines, which announced Saturday it had to cancel and delay flights nationwide die to bad weather in parts of the country and air traffic control issues.

If your travel was affected, please explore self-service rebooking options by checking your flight status on https://t.co/GiF91yLJcx. (2/2) — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) October 9, 2021

Flight tracking site FlightAware shows 145 Southwest flights canceled and another 44 delayed as of 10:20 Sunday morning. Twelve additional cancellations and 28 delays across other airlines are also reported.

The airport was already dealing with parking problems this weekend, with lots reaching capacity by late Saturday morning. Additionally, the airport was dealing with staffing challenges and couldn’t open two of its shuttle lots.

As of Sunday morning, at least two lots were already nearing capacity.

Parking update: Limited parking available at DEN Lots (as of 9:23 p.m., Oct. 9): There is now limited capacity available at DEN parking lots. Please check the status of each lot at https://t.co/GUBHI9QqIH. Off-site parking options are also available. pic.twitter.com/aavUXQkamJ — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) October 10, 2021

