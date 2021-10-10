Advertisement

Hundreds of Southwest flights delayed, canceled at DIA

(KOLO)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Denver International Airport’s travel woes continued Sunday morning. with roughly 200 cancellations and delays.

Almost all are from Southwest Airlines, which announced Saturday it had to cancel and delay flights nationwide die to bad weather in parts of the country and air traffic control issues.

Flight tracking site FlightAware shows 145 Southwest flights canceled and another 44 delayed as of 10:20 Sunday morning. Twelve additional cancellations and 28 delays across other airlines are also reported.

The airport was already dealing with parking problems this weekend, with lots reaching capacity by late Saturday morning. Additionally, the airport was dealing with staffing challenges and couldn’t open two of its shuttle lots.

As of Sunday morning, at least two lots were already nearing capacity.

