Hidden Gems: The growing Knob Hill Urban Arts District and why you should check it out

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Knob Hill and parts of Platte Ave. are not huge hangout spots of the majority of Colorado Springs.

A group of local artists is trying to change that.

“It’s like a little jewel that we’re trying to polish and paint up,” Muji, one of the local artists explained.

He’s one of a few artists to get the Knob Hill Urban Arts District (KHUAD) nonprofit started. Their goal is simple: make their part of town an art haven for everyone.

“It’s an art buffet and we want to keep it up,” Muji said. “We had poetry festivals here. We have all sorts of things.”

KHUAD has painted 55 murals up and down the street with a wide variety of styles, ranging from purely abstract to realistic portraits. It is a combined effort of local Colorado artists, using their own money to add splashes of color to the landscape.

That includes the sidewalls of Platte Furniture, a used furniture store that has been a staple along Platte for decades.

Kyle Kelly, Platte Furniture’s owner says when his dad passed the business down to him, he was not excited about having large murals on the side of the building.

“I’m like, ‘let’s give it a chance,’ and then my dad’s like ‘wow, there’s always people in the outside parking lots taking pictures!’” Kelly said, laughing.

He’s done his own part to bring art fans to Knob Hill, with a secret art gallery in his businesses’ basement. The gallery is open in the Platte Furniture basement Friday and Saturday, with no entry fee. It includes dozens of different art pieces donated from a private collection, which used to be featured in the Denver Art Museum.

“I have never seen a collection like this where we could buy the whole estate and have a nice kind of speakeasy gallery in the basement to honor it,” Kelly said.

Together, these two art efforts help bring culture, style and wonder to a part of our city that doesn’t always draw in tourists. Their hope is to make Knob Hill a place worthy of your time.

“I’d say you’re going to have to get out of your car,” Muji stated. “To really find all we have here.”

To see work done by the local artists involved with KHUAD, click on their social media handles below:

MelCK

Trashjuice719

Paes164

Dyadic

Drake Drastik

Molly McClure

If you were interested in supporting this non-profit arts district during Arts Month, you can do so here or here.

