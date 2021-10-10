Advertisement

DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday

The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado...
The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado Springs Oct. 9, 2021, with DUI suspected.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - DUI is suspected in three separate crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Four cars were involved in the first crash, which was reported at Pikes Peak and Academy around 4:30 p.m.

The roadway reopened nearly four hours later.

Just as crash number one was being cleared, a second collision was reported, this time involving a car and motorcycle at Cimarron and Cascade downtown.

Police tell 11 News they believe the motorcycle rider may have been driving under the influence and caused the crash. The rider suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported to the people in the car.

At 11:30 p.m., a rollover was reported at Palmer Park Boulevard and Bula Drive, a couple blocks west of Powers. Police say the driver lost control while street racing.

One person at the scene was arrested for DUI. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries; police did not clarify if the person arrested and the person injured were one and the same.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...
Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Birdseye fire 100 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted

Latest News

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Birdseye fire 100 percent contained; mandatory evacuations lifted
Hundreds of Southwest flights delayed, canceled at DIA
FILE - This image released by National Geographic shows Dr. Anthony Fauci at the NIH in...
Fauci says it’s fine to trick-or-treat this year
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83