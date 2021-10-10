DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - DUI is suspected in three separate crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday.
Four cars were involved in the first crash, which was reported at Pikes Peak and Academy around 4:30 p.m.
The roadway reopened nearly four hours later.
Just as crash number one was being cleared, a second collision was reported, this time involving a car and motorcycle at Cimarron and Cascade downtown.
Police tell 11 News they believe the motorcycle rider may have been driving under the influence and caused the crash. The rider suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported to the people in the car.
At 11:30 p.m., a rollover was reported at Palmer Park Boulevard and Bula Drive, a couple blocks west of Powers. Police say the driver lost control while street racing.
One person at the scene was arrested for DUI. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries; police did not clarify if the person arrested and the person injured were one and the same.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.