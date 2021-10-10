DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - DUI is suspected in three separate crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday.

Four cars were involved in the first crash, which was reported at Pikes Peak and Academy around 4:30 p.m.

Alert: Due to a 4 car injury crash at Pikes Peak & Academy Blvd, southbound Academy is closed at Bijou St. Closure may last a while for the investigation. Please avoid the area and take alternate routes. Update will follow. Drive safely! — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) October 9, 2021

The roadway reopened nearly four hours later.

Just as crash number one was being cleared, a second collision was reported, this time involving a car and motorcycle at Cimarron and Cascade downtown.

Alert: Due an injury traffic crash, westbound Cimarron St at Cascade Av is closed at Tejon St. please avoid the area! — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) October 10, 2021

Police tell 11 News they believe the motorcycle rider may have been driving under the influence and caused the crash. The rider suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. No injuries were reported to the people in the car.

At 11:30 p.m., a rollover was reported at Palmer Park Boulevard and Bula Drive, a couple blocks west of Powers. Police say the driver lost control while street racing.

One person at the scene was arrested for DUI. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries; police did not clarify if the person arrested and the person injured were one and the same.

