Colorado St rides Camper’s 6 FGs to win over San Jose State

CSU vs. San Jose State
CSU vs. San Jose State(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:04 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Cayden Camper kicked six field goals --three in each half--and Colorado State opened Mountain West Conference play with a 32-14 victory over San Jose State.

Colorado State (2-3, 1-0) grabbed the lead on their opening drive when Jaylen Thomas scored on a 1-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive.

Camper made it 10-0 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter on a 28-yard field goal.

Camper sandwiched short field goals around a Spartans’ TD --Nick Nash connected with Derrick Deese Jr. for the 18-yard score --and the Rams led 16-7 at halftime.

Todd Centeio hooked up with Ty McCullouch for a 60-yard scoring strike on the Rams’ first possession of the third quarter to push their lead to 23-7.

