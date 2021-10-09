Advertisement

What color will The Bell ring? Our student correspondents preview historic Bell Game

By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUBELO, Colo. (KKTV) - Going into Friday’s game, The Bell rings blue as it sat Central High.

But what color will it ring come Friday night?

Our student correspondents at Central High, sophomore Josh Sanchez and sophomore Luke Beltran showed us how their school preps for the big game.

“I’m real ready, I am ready to beat the bulldogs,” one student told them.

“I’m a cheerleader so I am getting ready for The Bell Game by practicing our routine and working on bringing up school spirit,” another added.

And across town at Centennial High, student correspondents senior Rowan Yoxey and junior Beija Lopez also showed us what the game means to them.

“Definitely the rivalry and the traditions that come with it. I love being a bulldog and this is my home and my place to be and I just love Centennial. Go bulldogs!” one student exclaimed.

“Just getting hype with all of the boys. The brotherhood. Competing. It’s fun.”

Going into Friday, Central’s record was 3-2, while Centennial’s was 3-2.

