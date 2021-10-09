Advertisement

Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:07 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are investigating after two men reportedly robbed a business Friday night.

Police responded to a robbery with a weapon at a business just after 10 p.m. near North Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road on the east side of Colorado Springs. Officers say two men, one of which was armed, robbed the business and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Mark Redwine, the man guilty of killing his son Dylan in Colorado, sentenced to 48 years in prison
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
One man killed in shooting, another sent to the hospital Thursday night
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

Latest News

A 120-pound three-year-old bear is heading back in the wild after spending some time in a...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear found in Denver neighborhood
Police lights.
Footage of police chokehold released after media challenge
The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...
Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties
High Fire Danger Saturday
Fire Danger Saturday