Friday Night Endzone: Week 7 Highlights

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re past the midway point of the high school football season, and the true contenders are starting to stand out!

Vista Ridge dominated Air Academy 48-0 to advance to 5-1 on the season. Fountain-Fort Carson reaches 6-1 on the year after a 42-28 victory at home.

Pueblo Central also defeated Pueblo Centennial 42-0 to win their third consecutive Bell Game. The Wildcats improve to 4-2 on the season, defeating their rival in the 121st meeting between the two teams.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.