Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 7 Highlights

Fountain Fort-Carson 42, Fruita Monument 28
Fountain Fort-Carson 42, Fruita Monument 28
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:02 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - We’re past the midway point of the high school football season, and the true contenders are starting to stand out!

Vista Ridge dominated Air Academy 48-0 to advance to 5-1 on the season. Fountain-Fort Carson reaches 6-1 on the year after a 42-28 victory at home.

Pueblo Central also defeated Pueblo Centennial 42-0 to win their third consecutive Bell Game. The Wildcats improve to 4-2 on the season, defeating their rival in the 121st meeting between the two teams.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood

Latest News

Pueblo Central wins Bell Game 42-0
2021 Bell Game: Pueblo Central crushes Pueblo Centennial for third straight win
The Bell sitting at Central High.
What color will The Bell ring? Our student correspondents preview historic Bell Game
Pack football finds identity in gritty wins
CSU-Pueblo football’s gritty wins define 3-game streak
ViewHouse Sports Blitz, Oct. 3
ViewHouse Sports Blitz: Gazette’s Air Force beat writer Brent Briggeman