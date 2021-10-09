Advertisement

Footage of police chokehold released after media challenge

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Body camera footage in the case of a Colorado police officer accused of using a chokehold during an arrest shows him putting his arm around a man’s neck and holding it there for about 10 seconds shortly after handcuffing him.

The footage in the case of Kenneth Amick was made public Friday after a judge sided with the news media in a dispute over its release under a new state law.

The footage shows that Amick accused the man of trying to grab his hands, which the man denied. Amick released the chokehold after another officer intervened. Amick’s lawyer declined to comment.

