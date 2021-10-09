Deadly officer-involved shooting in Canon City justified by District Attorney’s Office

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - The 11th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced the deadly officer-involved shooting in Canon City on May 1 was justified.

According to the report by the DA’s office, officer from the Canon City Police Department were conducting “drug interdiction” tactics at about 10:15 p.m. May 1 while in plain clothes and an unmarked car. While following a vehicle officers called the plate of the suspect vehicle into dispatch, and it was returned as “no record found.” The officers continued to follow the suspect vehicle as the DA’s report says it made “elusive moves” and appeared to be “trying to lose” the officers. Police stopped following the suspect vehicle.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle was spotted again. The officers in an unmarked car tried to bring in uniformed officers to assist with a traffic stop while they started to follow the vehicle again. The suspect vehicle eventually went into the Quality Inn parking lot.

“The [suspect] vehicle eventually conducted a U-turn and then stopped facing the officers’ car,” part of the DA’s report reads. “Both officers exited their vehicle and shouted ‘Police’ and ‘Stop’ several times. The black vehicle began to slowly move forward toward the officers and did not stop as instructed by the officers. The black vehicle began to pass the unmarked police car on the north side of where the police car had stopped. That path had a very narrow opening due to other vehicles parked between the unmarked police car and the black vehicle. Also, the path the black vehicle was attempting to use was a longer route than driving on the south side of the unmarked police car where there was plenty of room for a car to pass.”

The officers continued to shout commands at the vehicle, according to the report. At one point, the driver of the suspect vehicle revved the engine and sharply turned toward an officer standing behind the unmarked police car. At that point, officers fired shots in an “attempt to stop the threat,” according to the report. A total of seven shots were fired and neither officer emptied their magazine.

The suspect, Dalton Lee Buckholz, was shot. Officers attempted life-saving procedures, but Buckholz eventually died at the scene. According to the toxicology report, Buckholz had meth and morphine present in his system.

You can read the full report below:

