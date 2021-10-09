Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear found in Denver neighborhood
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 7:20 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A 120-pound three-year-old bear is heading back in the wild after spending some time in a Denver neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear was spending time in Denver near East Iliff Avenue and South Jackson Street in the University Park area.
Officers say the bear was safely tranquilized so it could be loaded up in a trailer and transported. The bear will be released in a remote area that is better suitable for him.
