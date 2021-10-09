Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear found in Denver neighborhood

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A 120-pound three-year-old bear is heading back in the wild after spending some time in a Denver neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says the bear was spending time in Denver near East Iliff Avenue and South Jackson Street in the University Park area.

Officers say the bear was safely tranquilized so it could be loaded up in a trailer and transported. The bear will be released in a remote area that is better suitable for him.

Wildlife officers estimated the bear weighs 120 pounds and is three years old. It is a male. Here the boar is starting to wake up in the transport trailer after being tranquilized. pic.twitter.com/ZS6MZEhQPn — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 9, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

