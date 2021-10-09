Birdseye fire 60% contained Saturday, mandatory evacuations remain in place

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a dozen crews are fighting the Birdseye Fire burning just north of Peyton. Crews picked back up at 7 a.m. on Saturday after leaving the area Friday night.

On Saturday crews confirmed the fire was 60% contained and still remains at 21. 6 acres. The two-mile radius for mandatory evacuations around Birdseye remains in place.

Still mandatory evacuations at 2 mile radius from 19000 block of Birdseye View (Peyton, Colorado). #birdseyeFire https://t.co/X7cd5RVhji pic.twitter.com/9Z8JOoveYP — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 9, 2021

Crews are working to get as much work done they can Saturday morning in hopes of getting ahead of the high winds expected today.

