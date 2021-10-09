Advertisement

Birdseye fire 60% contained Saturday, mandatory evacuations remain in place

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton(Jon Thompson)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEYTON, Colo. (KKTV) - More than a dozen crews are fighting the Birdseye Fire burning just north of Peyton. Crews picked back up at 7 a.m. on Saturday after leaving the area Friday night.

On Saturday crews confirmed the fire was 60% contained and still remains at 21. 6 acres. The two-mile radius for mandatory evacuations around Birdseye remains in place.

Crews are working to get as much work done they can Saturday morning in hopes of getting ahead of the high winds expected today.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Mark Redwine, the man guilty of killing his son Dylan in Colorado, sentenced to 48 years in prison
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
One man killed in shooting, another sent to the hospital Thursday night
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

Latest News

A Greeley, Colorado police officer is charged with using an illegal chokehold on a vandalism...
Police officer charged with using illegal chokehold on suspect
A 120-pound three-year-old bear is heading back in the wild after spending some time in a...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates bear found in Denver neighborhood
The CDC, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), and the FDA are...
Samonella outbreak linked to seafood in several Colorado counties
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs