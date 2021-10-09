2021 Bell Game: Pueblo Central crushes Pueblo Centennial for third straight win

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - No spray paint necessary. The bell is staying blue.

Pueblo Central shutout Pueblo Centennial 42-0 to win the historic Bell Game for the third straight season Friday night at Dutch Clark Stadium. The Wildcats were led by senior Andrew Sherman, who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in the dominating win. Sherman was named Most Valuable Player of the game by the Marine Corps’ Great Rivalry Series.

“[I’m] relieved now since we won, but there wasn’t too much extra pressure,” Sherman said following the win. “We treated it like any other game. We watched film everyday, and we went out and beat them.

“It felt amazing...with this crowd, it’s just something special. It means a lot, and I hope it means more to the students and the people who came and watched.”

While fan attendance was heavily restricted for the 2020 contest due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dutch Clark Stadium was once again rocking for the rivalry matchup that dates back to 1892. Central currently leads the series 59-53-9.

