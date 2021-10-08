Advertisement

Woman stabbed at surgery center in Missouri

Police looking for suspect
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:30 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - The Mercy Surgery Center was placed on lockdown Friday after a woman was stabbed in a stairwell.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, KYTV reported.

The Springfield Police Department says the stabbing suspect is now in custody. Police don’t believe the victim’s injuries to be life-threatening.

Mercy’s Sony Kullmann says the woman is an employee. And police say she was in a relationship with the man believed responsible, who left the scene.

Mercy’s nearby main hospital was also put on lockdown but has reopened.

The surgery center remains closed, and patients who are scheduled to be in the building will either be rescheduled or sent elsewhere, the company said in a tweet.

