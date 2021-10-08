Advertisement

WATCH: Mark Redwine, the man guilty of killing his son Dylan in Colorado, sentenced to 48 years in prison

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:27 AM MDT
LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of Dylan Redwine will get justice on Friday, nearly a decade after the 13-year-old boy was killed by his own father.

Redwine was sentenced to 48 years in prison on Friday.

Mark Redwine was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan earlier this year. Dylan was first reported missing in 2012 while on a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit to his father’s home outside the city of Durango. Dylan’s remains were found months later in the wilderness. Mark’s arrest didn’t come until 2017.

Prosecutors argued that Redwine killed Dylan after the two argued over disturbing photos of Mark wearing women’s underwear and eating feces from a diaper. Dylan’s older brother testified that Dylan discovered the photos before he went missing.

You can watch the full sentencing hearing below:

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Friday, October 8, 2021
You can watch the KKTV documentary “Journey for Justice: The Dylan Redwine Story” in the video below:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

