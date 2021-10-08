Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Colorado Department of Public Health gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will hold a press conference to give an update on COVID-19 in Colorado.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the CDPHE State Epidemiologist, and Scott Bookman, the CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander will be speaking.

The conference will begin around 12:10 p.m. and will be streamed on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

