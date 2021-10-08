Advertisement

Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank

FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in...
FILE - This March 11, 2019 file photo, shows the north entrance of the Trump International in Washington. Former President Donald Trump's company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington D.C. hotel while in office, forcing him at one point get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, by a House committee investigating his business.(Mark Tenally | AP Photo/Mark Tenally, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:11 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington, D.C., hotel while in office, forcing him at one point to get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released Friday by a House committee investigating his business.

In addition to the payment delay, the Trump Organization also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel, according to documents released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, business that government ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The documents from the committee, the first public disclosure of audited financial statements from the hotel, show steep losses despite a brisk business while he was in office from lobbyists and businesses and Republican groups.

The loan delay by Deutsche Bank to the president was an “undisclosed preferential treatment” that should have been reported by the president because the bank has substantial business in the U.S., the committee said in a letter to the General Services Administration, the federal agency overseeing the hotel. The hotel is leased by the federal government to the Trump Organization.

“The documents ... raise new and troubling questions about former President Trump’s lease with GSA and the agency’s ability to manage the former president’s conflicts of interest during his term in office when he was effectively on both sides of the contract, as landlord and tenant,” the committee, overseen by Democrat Carolyn Maloney of New York, wrote in a news release.

Trump’s company has been trying to sell the 263-room hotel since the fall of 2019 but has struggled to find buyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
Infant survives rollover crash in Colorado Springs; driver suspected of DUI
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Latest News

Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
California oil pipeline leak: More questions than answers
RSVP's requested for those wanting to attend
Breast cancer awareness month: Surgeon says, don’t let COVID concerns keep you from going in for a mammogram
Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles...
Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas
Missing 3-year-old boy sought in Texas
COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Department of Public Health gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado