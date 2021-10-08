Pueblo Police on cold reporting due to high call volumes and manpower challenges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police department is now on cold reporting due to high call volumes and manpower challenges and will continue until further notice.

If you are involved in a non-injury traffic accident where parties are insured and drugs/ alcohol are not involved, drivers can exchange driver’s license, insurance, registration, and contact information. Once the information is exchanged, you can file a joint counter report at the Pueblo Police Department.

If the crash involves injuries, drugs or alcohol impairment, or a non-driveable vehicle, contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1 (emergencies only) for an officer response.

