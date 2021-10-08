Advertisement

Pueblo Police on cold reporting due to high call volumes and manpower challenges

Pink patch recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Pueblo Police.
Pink patch recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Pueblo Police.(Pueblo PD)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police department is now on cold reporting due to high call volumes and manpower challenges and will continue until further notice.

If you are involved in a non-injury traffic accident where parties are insured and drugs/ alcohol are not involved, drivers can exchange driver’s license, insurance, registration, and contact information. Once the information is exchanged, you can file a joint counter report at the Pueblo Police Department.

If the crash involves injuries, drugs or alcohol impairment, or a non-driveable vehicle, contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719) 553-2502 (non-emergency) or 9-1-1 (emergencies only) for an officer response.

