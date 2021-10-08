Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of S. Nevada Avenue was closed Thursday night for a deadly stabbing investigation.

11 News was alerted to the activity at about 8:30 p.m. when a viewer reached out. Part of S. Nevada Avenue was closed in the 1500 block near I-25. It isn’t clear when the activity started, police could only say there was a “disturbance” with one person “down.” Later in the evening police confirmed the victim had been stabbed to death.

It isn’t clear what led to the deadly encounter. Police were called to the area after a reported “disturbance” between two men at the bus stop.

Last time this article was updated at 10:45 p.m., the suspect was still at large. No suspect description was available.

The victim has not been publicly identified.

