One man killed in shooting, another sent to the hospital Thursday night

Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital and killed another man Thursday night. Police responded to the area near East 4th Street and North Joplin Avenue just after 10:40 p.m.

Officers say they heard multiple shots near the area as they responded to this call. They found two men with gunshot wounds in the alley near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue, just north of the first scene.

One man died at the scene. another man was taken to the hospital for his injuries; his current condition is unknown.

Detectives from the Pueblo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Section are investigating and say no arrests have been made.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006 or Pueblo police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. You can also call Crime Stoppers, if you wish to remain anonymous, at (719) 542-STOP (542-7867).

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

