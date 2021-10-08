Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed a fire is burning north of Peyton.

11 News first learned about the fire at about 1 p.m. when viewers reached out to us after they noticed the smoke. As of 3 p.m., the fire was estimated at about 35 to 40 acres. At that time it is believed about five homes were threatened. At about 3:30 p.m. there was an update that the fire was actually estimated to be about 21 acres with at least one home destroyed.

Two miles around Birdseye view is under a mandatory evacuation for a fire. Crews say the fire is burning in the 19000 Block of Birdseye View.

Numerous fire personnel as well as deputies on scene assisting w/ MANDATORY EVACUATION: One mile around Birdseye View due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Mandatory evacuation. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. https://t.co/lQpv4FDFLG pic.twitter.com/DvtbECCskq — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021

Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending two brush trucks to help assist with the fire. Cimarron Hills fire is also responding to the fire.

We have a crew at the scene and we will provide live updates as they become available.

