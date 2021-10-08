Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office confirmed a fire is burning north of Peyton.
11 News first learned about the fire at about 1 p.m. when viewers reached out to us after they noticed the smoke. As of 3 p.m., the fire was estimated at about 35 to 40 acres. At that time it is believed about five homes were threatened. At about 3:30 p.m. there was an update that the fire was actually estimated to be about 21 acres with at least one home destroyed.
Two miles around Birdseye view is under a mandatory evacuation for a fire. Crews say the fire is burning in the 19000 Block of Birdseye View.
Colorado Springs Fire Department is sending two brush trucks to help assist with the fire. Cimarron Hills fire is also responding to the fire.
We have a crew at the scene and we will provide live updates as they become available.
