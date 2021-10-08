Advertisement

K-9 Milo helps capture suspect in Colorado Springs following brief chase with a stolen vehicle

Suspect captured in Colorado Springs on 10/7/21 with help from K-9 Milo.
Suspect captured in Colorado Springs on 10/7/21 with help from K-9 Milo.(Photo on the left from KKTV. Milo on the right from CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:43 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no officers were injured following a short chase involving a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

According to police, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of Laramie Drive at about 1:30 in the afternoon. The area is in the southeast side of the city just off Hancock Expressway and to the west of S. Academy Boulevard. Police eventually learned the vehicle was stolen.

As officers were going to make contact with the suspect, the driver fled into a field and then down an embankment.

“Officers then travelled on the roadway toward the bottom of a hill,” the crime blotter from Colorado Springs Police reads. “An officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped on the embankment and the officer began to stop on the roadway. The suspect then travelled forward and struck the back passenger door area of the officer’s marked police vehicle.”

As the suspect tried running from the vehicle on foot K-9 Milo intervened.

“The suspect then fled out of the passenger side of the vehicle and was subsequently contacted by K-9 Milo,” the blotter reads.

The suspect was identified as Jessie Robinson.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Talmage Trujillo
Salida High School principal facing criminal charges tied to a school lockdown returns to work
Bubbles the Clown.
The story behind the creepy clown doing creepy things with a creepy smile spotted in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Sampson is missing following a crash in Colorado Springs.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: A dog is missing in Colorado Springs after his owner was in a crash involving an elk
2C TOPS tax extension and increase asks whether or not to raise sales taxes to help maintain...
2C TOPS tax extension and increase on November ballot in Colorado Springs
A 3-year-old child was killed Tuesday night when a house fire tore through their family home.
WATCH - Deadly house fire in Pueblo