K-9 Milo helps capture suspect in Colorado Springs following brief chase with a stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thankfully, no officers were injured following a short chase involving a stolen vehicle in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

According to police, officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 2500 block of Laramie Drive at about 1:30 in the afternoon. The area is in the southeast side of the city just off Hancock Expressway and to the west of S. Academy Boulevard. Police eventually learned the vehicle was stolen.

As officers were going to make contact with the suspect, the driver fled into a field and then down an embankment.

“Officers then travelled on the roadway toward the bottom of a hill,” the crime blotter from Colorado Springs Police reads. “An officer observed the stolen vehicle stopped on the embankment and the officer began to stop on the roadway. The suspect then travelled forward and struck the back passenger door area of the officer’s marked police vehicle.”

As the suspect tried running from the vehicle on foot K-9 Milo intervened.

“The suspect then fled out of the passenger side of the vehicle and was subsequently contacted by K-9 Milo,” the blotter reads.

The suspect was identified as Jessie Robinson.

