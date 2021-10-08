Juvenille facing charges after reportedly punching a police officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police officers responded to Sierra High School before 9 p.m. Friday on reports of a runaway juvenile. When officers got to the area, they found the juvenile and took them into the parking lot.

While escorting them to the parking lot, the juvenile reportedly tried to walk away from officers and while trying to detain the juvenile, they reportedly turned and punched an officer in the face.

The juvenile was taken into custody and has been charged with second-degree assault on an office.

The officer was not seriously injured and the juvenile had no injuries.

No one has been identified. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

