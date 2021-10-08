Free Application Day for Colorado colleges and universities begins next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis announced Friday, 32 colleges and universities in Colorado, along with several private institutions, will let students apply for free from Tuesday, October 19 through Thursday, October 21, 2021.

This is part of the fourth annual Colorado Free Application Days, and hopes to encourage more Coloradans to continue their education.

“Earning a certificate or degree gives Coloradans the best opportunity to thrive in the profession of their choice,” said Gov. Polis. “Colorado is building back stronger and by eliminating this cost barrier, more Coloradans will have the opportunity to pursue those dreams. We need homegrown Colorado talent and bold ideas to make Colorado better than ever.”

The Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) has posted application and fee waiver information for each participating college or university.

“By extending Colorado Free Application Day to Colorado Free Application Days, we’re giving students even more time to pick their path and make a difference in their future,” said Dr. Angie Paccione, Executive Director of CDHE. “With so many options available, whether you go to college, technical school, attend a university, become an apprentice, or join the military, there’s a program in Colorado that will unlock your potential.”

This statewide push is designed to increase Colorado’s postsecondary-going and Federal Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) completion rates. Colorado reportedly sends 56% of its high school students to a college, university, or certificate program. Roughly 50% of students submit a FAFSA application.

During last year’s campaign, nearly 56,000 students turned in applications. Statewide 2020 application submissions were up 23% compared to 2019/

For more information, visit the Colorado Free Application Day and the Colorado Applies websites.

