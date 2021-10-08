Deadly shooting on Pueblo’s East side marks 20th homicide this year

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police officers were investigating a separate call on Thursday, October 7th just before 11:00 PM when they heard shots fired on East Third St, near the intersection with North Hudson Ave.

Officers responded and found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene and the other is currently in the hospital.

At this point the names of the victims or any known suspects have yet to be released. Police say they are following up on leads and looking for at least one suspect, possibly multiple suspects.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

This deadly shooting marks the 20th Homicide in Pueblo this year.

I spoke to Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department about what it is like for Police seeing this violence in their community from the front lines.

“It’s not like traffic enforcement, where people are speeding and you do traffic enforcement and they slow down. it’s a difficult crime both in the result and in dealing with it” said Ortega.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call crime stoppers or the Pueblo Police Department.

