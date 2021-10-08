Advertisement

Deadly shooting on Pueblo’s East side marks 20th homicide this year

Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo(KKTV)
By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:29 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police officers were investigating a separate call on Thursday, October 7th just before 11:00 PM when they heard shots fired on East Third St, near the intersection with North Hudson Ave.

Officers responded and found two victims with multiple gunshot wounds. One victim died at the scene and the other is currently in the hospital.

At this point the names of the victims or any known suspects have yet to be released. Police say they are following up on leads and looking for at least one suspect, possibly multiple suspects.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

This deadly shooting marks the 20th Homicide in Pueblo this year.

I spoke to Sgt. Frank Ortega with the Pueblo Police Department about what it is like for Police seeing this violence in their community from the front lines.

“It’s not like traffic enforcement, where people are speeding and you do traffic enforcement and they slow down. it’s a difficult crime both in the result and in dealing with it” said Ortega.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call crime stoppers or the Pueblo Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night
Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
Infant survives rollover crash in Colorado Springs; driver suspected of DUI

Latest News

Dylan and suspect Mark Redwine (Photos from the La Plata County Sheriff's Office)
WATCH: Mark Redwine, the man guilty of killing his son Dylan in Colorado, sentenced to 48 years in prison
Fire burning in area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View, north of Peyton
Mandatory evacuation for homes near Birdseye View in El Paso County north of Peyton due to fire
WATCH: Family of Dylan Redwine speaks after Mark Redwine was sentenced to 48 years in prison
COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH: Colorado Department of Public Health gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado