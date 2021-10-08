CSU-Pueblo football’s gritty wins define 3-game streak

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s not always pretty, but CSU-Pueblo football continues to get it done in 2021.

After a double-overtime thriller at the Thunderbowl, Pack football (3-2, 3-0 RMAC) finds themselves on a three-game RMAC winning streak. Their comeback victory over Colorado Mesa Saturday might have been their gustiest victory yet.

[I’m] proud of them,” CSU-Pueblo head coach John Wristen said, reflecting on the win Thursday. “Proud of the way we competed. I’m proud of the way we laid our heart and soul on it. It wasn’t pretty. But things happen for a reason.”

With backup quarterback Steven Croell coming in for the injured Gunner Lamphere, the Thunderwolves were limited to 3 points until the 4th quarter. The defense, once again, coming to the rescue and keeping the Mavericks at bay.

“For us to find a way to win that ballgame, I think it really shows a lot about the players we have on our program, about their resiliency, their heart, their character,” Wristen said.

After back-to-back non-conference losses to open the season, the Pack stressed improving on a weekly basis. On Thursday, CSU-Pueblo admitted they’re far from perfect...but they’ll take the wins any way they can get them.

“You get a little tired with that extra time,” offensive lineman Elijah Woods said, smiling while discussing the double-overtime win Saturday. “You get a tad bit tired. But just knowing you didn’t quit, you didn’t stop, you didn’t give up when it was close....It’s a big part of the o-line and really just everybody on the team. You have to do your job, you have to keep going. So when we got that win I was pretty happy.”

CSU-Pueblo looks to stay at the top of the RMAC when they head to Chadron State Saturday at 1pm.

