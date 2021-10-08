Advertisement

Colorado Springs Philharmonic to return to the stage, musicians reach agreement

Colorado Springs Philharmonic
Colorado Springs Philharmonic(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 10:28 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Philharmonic and the Pikes Peak Musicians Association announced a three-year agreement has been made and musicians will return to the stage.

In a press release, the Colorado Springs Philharmonic says, “both Philharmonic management and musicians have made concessions to preserve the future of the organization during this unprecedented time, bringing professional symphonic music back to beloved audiences”.

The number of concerts and rehearsals in the 2021-2022 season has been reduced, but will increase each year after. Service rates will also increase each year of the agreement. The press release goes on to say, “the agreement includes health and safety protections, increased scheduling flexibility, and the basis for healthy organizational growth. Overall, the compromises in this new agreement set the stage for a phased-in return to normalcy for musicians and patrons”.

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will perform on Thanksgiving weekend with Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker,” featuring the Oklahoma City Ballet,

Several statements were also sent out in the press release, those include the following:

