Advertisement

Colorado Springs Airport finishes runway project

The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) completed a pavement rehabilitation project to its west runway
The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) completed a pavement rehabilitation project to its west runway(Colorado Springs Airport)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) completed a pavement rehabilitation project to its west runway – Runway 17R/35L. Construction began in May 2021 and was completed in September 2021. The project included milling, paving, grooving, all new LED signs and lights and reflective paint.

“This project was a big undertaking logistically but was necessary for the operations of the airport and safety of aircraft,” said, Brett Miller, Assistant Director of Operations.

The runway was closed for 90 days while the project was completed. The expected life of the airfield’s asphalt is roughly 20 years. As Runway 17R/35L was approaching that point, the rehabilitation of the pavement extended that life another 20 years.

“RS&H and Kiewit were incredible partners during this project and were consistently ahead of schedule throughout the process,” said Steven Gaeta, Airport Construction Manager. Another key partnership in this project was with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The $18 million cost was part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which is supported by the FAA.

Approximately 85,000 tons of asphalt was used to rehabilitate the runway, and over 20 percent of that was recycled asphalt.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
Infant survives rollover crash in Colorado Springs; driver suspected of DUI
Police activity on S. Nevada on 10/7/21
Deadly stabbing under investigation in Colorado Springs Thursday night

Latest News

RSVP's requested for those wanting to attend
Breast cancer awareness month: Surgeon says, don’t let COVID concerns keep you from going in for a mammogram
COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH LIVE: Colorado Department of Public Health gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado
Pink patch recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month for Pueblo Police.
Pueblo Police on cold reporting due to high call volumes and manpower challenges
Colorado Springs Philharmonic
Colorado Springs Philharmonic to return to the stage, musicians reach agreement