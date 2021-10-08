Colorado Springs Airport finishes runway project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) completed a pavement rehabilitation project to its west runway – Runway 17R/35L. Construction began in May 2021 and was completed in September 2021. The project included milling, paving, grooving, all new LED signs and lights and reflective paint.

“This project was a big undertaking logistically but was necessary for the operations of the airport and safety of aircraft,” said, Brett Miller, Assistant Director of Operations.

The runway was closed for 90 days while the project was completed. The expected life of the airfield’s asphalt is roughly 20 years. As Runway 17R/35L was approaching that point, the rehabilitation of the pavement extended that life another 20 years.

“RS&H and Kiewit were incredible partners during this project and were consistently ahead of schedule throughout the process,” said Steven Gaeta, Airport Construction Manager. Another key partnership in this project was with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The $18 million cost was part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which is supported by the FAA.

Approximately 85,000 tons of asphalt was used to rehabilitate the runway, and over 20 percent of that was recycled asphalt.

