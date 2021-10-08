Advertisement

Colorado College Hockey opens season in Ed Robson arena Friday

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:53 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday night is the home opener for Colorado College in their new hockey arena.

Ed Robson arena is located in Downtown Colorado Springs near North Nevada Avenue and East Cache La Poudre Street. The arena can hold about 3,500 fans.

The Tigers will host St. Lawrence University at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Click here for the Men’s Ice Hockey team 2021-2022 schedule.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
Infant survives rollover crash in Colorado Springs; driver suspected of DUI
Bubbles the Clown.
The story behind the creepy clown doing creepy things with a creepy smile spotted in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

Akira Lee, a senior at Roosevelt High School, fills out a college enrollment application at her...
Free Application Day for Colorado colleges and universities begins next week
cc hockey ed robson arena
Colorado College Hockey opens season in Ed Robson arena Friday
File photo.
Juvenille facing charges after reportedly punching a police officer
Pueblo Police took one man into custody after an alleged DUI crash. The crash happened just...
Man facing DUI charges after 5 vehicle crash Friday