Colorado College Hockey opens season in Ed Robson arena Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday night is the home opener for Colorado College in their new hockey arena.

Ed Robson arena is located in Downtown Colorado Springs near North Nevada Avenue and East Cache La Poudre Street. The arena can hold about 3,500 fans.

The Tigers will host St. Lawrence University at 7:30 p.m. tonight. Click here for the Men’s Ice Hockey team 2021-2022 schedule.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.