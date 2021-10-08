CDPHE terminates the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic from participation in CDC’s COVID-19 vaccination program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has finished its investigation into the operations at Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic. According to the report by El Paso County Public Health, the clinic was operating without proper temperature storage for vaccines. There were also issues with proper social distancing as well as unmasked workers.

Click here to read more on the report from the El Paso County Public Health regarding the clinic.

CDPHE suspended the clinic’s participation on April 9, 2021.

Based on a review of all information CDPHE has officially terminated the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic from any further participation in CDC’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program effective October 7, 2021.

CDPHE determined that the Dr. Moma Health & Wellness Clinic violated the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement in the following ways:

Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines under proper conditions.

Failure to monitor storage unit temperatures at all times by using equipment and practices that comply with guidance in the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit.

Failure to comply with CDPHE guidance for handling temperature excursions.

Failure to comply with requirements for safe immunization services practices during the COVID-19 pandemic, including not observing social distancing requirements or masking requirements within all areas of the clinic.

Failure to comply with the billing requirements outlined in the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Provider Agreement.

After consulting with the CDC, CDPHE found all patients who got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Dr. Moma clinic “should be offered revaccination due to vaccine administration errors associated with improper storage and handling”. CDPHE will be sending updated guidance regarding additional and booster doses to those who got the vaccine at this clinic.

Dr. Moma Health & Wellness is a monoclonal antibody provider, which is determined at the federal level. CDPHE has communicated the investigation findings to our federal partners and recommended not continuing with this provider.

COVID-19 vaccine provider near this location include:

Nomi Health

Phone: (719) 578-3199

Vaccine type: Moderna

Kaiser Permanente Parkside

Phone: (855) 550-0951

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Peak Vista Community Health Center

Phone: (719) 344-6500

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna

