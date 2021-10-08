Breast cancer awareness month: Surgeon says, don’t let COVID concerns keep you from going in for a mammogram

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - October is breast cancer awareness month, and experts say early detection is key to fighting breast cancer.

The American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends getting a mammogram every year start at age 40 for a normal risk woman. High risk women, however, are recommended to start getting regular mammograms at age 30. Significant family history of cancer and certain genetic mutations are factors that could allow a woman to be considered high risk, according to a UCHealth breast surgeon.

“It’s important to have a discussion with your physician to see if you should be screened earlier, and then as women get older we can also discuss potentially going to every-other year,” said Dr. Laura Pomerenke.

The COVID-19 vaccine has also caused concern when it comes to screenings, after doctors found the vaccine was causing false positive signs of breast cancer in mammogram images. With people 65 and older and other groups now eligible for a third vaccine dose, Pomerenke is reminding women to manage the time between getting the shot and getting a screening.

“Our recommendation is that you wait about two months after you’ve had your vaccine to get a screening mammogram done, “ she said, adding one important exception. “If you find a problem in the breast you do not need to wait.”

Doctors also have noticed an unfortunate trend in the wake of many people just recently being comfortable enough to leave home amid the pandemic.

“One of the problems is people were not getting their screening done last year because of concerns for COVID, and we’re starting to see some consequences of that now. We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of locally advanced cancers.” She added, “particularly older patients who have just been terrified to come in to the doctor or to the hospital. We really don’t want that to be a reason that people are not getting the care that they need ... it’s OK to get your screening mammogram done. If you have a problem with your breast, it’s OK to come in. We have done everything we can to make it as safe as possible.”

There’s also a breast cancer awareness dinner coming up in southern Colorado. It is being put on by the group Beautiful Boss Women, and it is free to attend. Organizers ask anyone wanting to go RSVP here, and wear pink!

