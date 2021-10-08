Advertisement

Man facing DUI charges after 5 vehicle crash Friday

Pueblo Police took one man into custody after an alleged DUI crash. The crash happened just...
Pueblo Police took one man into custody after an alleged DUI crash. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near West 13th Street and North Greenwood Avenue in Pueblo.(Pueblo Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police took one man into custody after an alleged DUI crash. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near West 13th Street and North Greenwood Avenue in Pueblo.

Officers say the crash involved fi ve vehicles, luckily four of them were parked and unoccupied.

33-year-old Miles Martinez was booked on DUI and other traffic-related charges,.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting in Colorado Springs 10/7/21
Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
Infant survives rollover crash in Colorado Springs; driver suspected of DUI
Bubbles the Clown.
The story behind the creepy clown doing creepy things with a creepy smile spotted in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

Akira Lee, a senior at Roosevelt High School, fills out a college enrollment application at her...
Free Application Day for Colorado colleges and universities begins next week
File photo.
Juvenille facing charges after reportedly punching a police officer
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
One man killed in shooting, another sent to the hospital Thursday night
Nice today, strong winds lead to fire weather Saturday
Breezy and dry for now