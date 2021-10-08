Man facing DUI charges after 5 vehicle crash Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police took one man into custody after an alleged DUI crash. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Friday near West 13th Street and North Greenwood Avenue in Pueblo.

Officers say the crash involved fi ve vehicles, luckily four of them were parked and unoccupied.

33-year-old Miles Martinez was booked on DUI and other traffic-related charges,.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

