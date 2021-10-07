Advertisement

SHARE IF YOU CARE: A dog is missing in Colorado Springs after his owner was in a crash involving an elk

Sampson is missing following a crash in Colorado Springs.
Sampson is missing following a crash in Colorado Springs.(Suzette)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is pleading for help from the public with finding her brother’s dog.

Suzette reached out to 11 News Wednesday night. Her brother, James, was in a crash on I-25 on Sept. 20 at about 10 at night that involved an elk. The crash happened near N. Academy Boulevard on the north side of Colorado Springs. James survived the crash, but has a long road to recovery. Suzette says her brother’s dog, Sampson, was in the vehicle at the time of the crash and police last saw the pup running south on I-25.

“We have been searching all this time to no avail,” Suzette wrote to 11 News. “My brother is struggling and needs Sampson back.”

Unfortunately, Sampson wasn’t wearing a collar at the time of the crash and he doesn’t have a microchip. However, Suzette is hoping someone picked the animal up and can help reunite Sampson with James.

A photo of Sampson is at the top of this article. If you have located Sampson, you can contact Tony Keith at KKTV via email at AKeith@kktv.com.

