Robbers in Halloween masks hold up Springs Circle K

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crooks clad in Halloween masks held up a gas station over cigarettes early Thursday.

According to the clerk, two men wearing “creepy” black and white masks barged into a Circle K at Academy and Maizeland just before 3 a.m. While pointing their guns, they demanded cigarettes. After getting what they came for, the men fled the area.

Police did not have suspect descriptions available at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

