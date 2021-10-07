Advertisement

Robbers in Halloween masks hold up Springs Circle K

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crooks clad in Halloween masks held up a gas station over cigarettes early Thursday.

According to the clerk, two men wearing “creepy” black and white masks barged into a Circle K at Academy and Maizeland just before 3 a.m. While pointing their guns, they demanded cigarettes. After getting what they came for, the men fled the area.

Police did not have suspect descriptions available at the time of this writing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Multiple homes hit by gunfire in Colorado Springs neighborhood
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
Talmage Trujillo
Salida High School principal facing criminal charges tied to a school lockdown returns to work
Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody
Bubbles the Clown.
The story behind the creepy clown doing creepy things with a creepy smile spotted in Colorado Springs this week

Latest News

Continuing to track changes into the weekend
Breezy and dry for now
Police say a small child in the vehicle was unharmed, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
Driver injured, infant unharmed in DUI crash at Powers and Hancock
A plane lost power shortly after takeoff in Loveland and hit a light pole while the pilot was...
Pilot injured after small plane loses power, crashes in Loveland
Pfizer has asked for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer asks FDA to allow COVID shots for kids ages 5 to 11