Officer-involved shooting at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting at a popular Colorado Springs park involving police was under investigation Thursday night.

The shooting was reported by an officer just after 4 p.m. at Palmer Park near Maizeland Road and N. Academy on the southeast side of the park. According to Natashia Kerr with the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were trying to make contact with a suspect believed to have been involved in two bank robberies. As police were making contact, Kerr says the suspect fired at least one shot and police fired at least one shot in return. The suspect was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect has not been publicly identified and the investigation is ongoing.

