Pilot injured after small plane loses power, crashes in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot was taken to the hospital after attempting an emergency landing in Loveland Thursday morning.

The single-engine plane had just taken off from Loveland’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport when it lost power. While the pilot tried to land, the aircraft clipped a light pole and sheared a wing off.

The passenger walked away from the crash, while the pilot suffered some injuries, none believed to be life-threatening.

The airport remained open while police responded to the crash site.

