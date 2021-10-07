Pilot injured after small plane loses power, crashes in Loveland
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOVELAND, Colo. (KKTV) - A pilot was taken to the hospital after attempting an emergency landing in Loveland Thursday morning.
The single-engine plane had just taken off from Loveland’s Northern Colorado Regional Airport when it lost power. While the pilot tried to land, the aircraft clipped a light pole and sheared a wing off.
The passenger walked away from the crash, while the pilot suffered some injuries, none believed to be life-threatening.
The airport remained open while police responded to the crash site.
