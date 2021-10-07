New testimony in Renegar hearing reveals his daughter’s potential cause of death

Walsenburg, Colo. (KKTV) - Norman Renegar appeared virtually in court today from the Huerfano County Jail. The mother of his two daughters, Justine Bennett appeared in person.

Today’s hearing was not related to the criminal charges Renegar is facing after he allegedly made threats against several county offices which caused multiple buildings to go into lock down. Authorities say these threats were made following the death of his nine year old daughter.

This hearing was focused on a restraining order that Bennett filed against Renegar last year. Bennet asked the judge to make this order permanent and cited several past episodes as evidence.

She described a specific instance where Norman allegedly poured gasoline onto the couples home during an argument.

Renegar vehemently denied these allegations and appeared visibly frustrated during the hearing.

Reneger told the judge multiple times that he had cared for his daughter for most of her life, and that after spending less than a year with her mother she died.

This prompted an emotional response from Bennett who described her daughter as an undiagnosed type one diabetic. She said that a common cold combined with allergies and asthma weakened her daughter’s immune system. She said this caused her daughter to fall into a diabetic coma and never wake up.

Bennett then said that if she did anything wrong in her daughter’s death; she would not have retained custody of the couple’s remaining daughter.

I reached out to the Huerfano County Coroner to confirm this testimony. She told me that Bennet had described a preliminary finding, and that she is waiting on the daughter’s toxicology results before she makes an official ruling.

The judge ultimately found Bennett’s testimony to be credible and extended the restraining order.

Renegar is scheduled to appear in court again on October 25th to face the criminal charges against him. Those include Extortion and Felony Menacing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.