Advertisement

New testimony in Renegar hearing reveals his daughter’s potential cause of death

By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Walsenburg, Colo. (KKTV) - Norman Renegar appeared virtually in court today from the Huerfano County Jail. The mother of his two daughters, Justine Bennett appeared in person.

Today’s hearing was not related to the criminal charges Renegar is facing after he allegedly made threats against several county offices which caused multiple buildings to go into lock down. Authorities say these threats were made following the death of his nine year old daughter.

This hearing was focused on a restraining order that Bennett filed against Renegar last year. Bennet asked the judge to make this order permanent and cited several past episodes as evidence.

She described a specific instance where Norman allegedly poured gasoline onto the couples home during an argument.

Renegar vehemently denied these allegations and appeared visibly frustrated during the hearing.

Reneger told the judge multiple times that he had cared for his daughter for most of her life, and that after spending less than a year with her mother she died.

This prompted an emotional response from Bennett who described her daughter as an undiagnosed type one diabetic. She said that a common cold combined with allergies and asthma weakened her daughter’s immune system. She said this caused her daughter to fall into a diabetic coma and never wake up.

Bennett then said that if she did anything wrong in her daughter’s death; she would not have retained custody of the couple’s remaining daughter.

I reached out to the Huerfano County Coroner to confirm this testimony. She told me that Bennet had described a preliminary finding, and that she is waiting on the daughter’s toxicology results before she makes an official ruling.

The judge ultimately found Bennett’s testimony to be credible and extended the restraining order.

Renegar is scheduled to appear in court again on October 25th to face the criminal charges against him. Those include Extortion and Felony Menacing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
4 faculty members at Vista Ridge High School ‘separating’ from school district
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Shots fired investigation underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

Latest News

10/6/21
Crews respond to a grass and ‘camp’ fire in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Norman Renegar appeared virtually in court today from the Huerfano County Jail. The mother of...
WATCH - New testimony in Renegar hearing reveals his daughter's potential cause of death
The city’s starting a one year trial period for e-scooters in Colorado Springs.
E-scooter program launches in Colorado Springs