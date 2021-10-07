Advertisement

Murder suspect arrested in New Mexico; accused of killing Eric Trujillo in Pueblo

Wanted murder suspect.
Wanted murder suspect.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of murder in Pueblo was recently arrested in New Mexico.

Pueblo Police shared an update on the case against Nicholas Tumblin on Thursday. Tumblin was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday for a shooting that happened in Pueblo on Sept. 27.

Police were called to a shooting just after 2:30 in the morning in the 200 block of E. 3rd Street in the downtown area on Monday. The victim, 36-year-old Eric Trujillo, eventually died. About two hours later, police were called to Sancho’s Bar and Grill, less than a mile to the east of the first shooting. A second person had been shot and was taken to the hospital. The second person is expected to survive and investigators believe Tumblin was behind both shootings.

If you have information on either case, you’re asked to call 719-553-3385.

