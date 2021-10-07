Advertisement

MISSING: Cripple Creek Police ask the public for help with locating Michael Coe, last seen Sept. 2

Michael Coe
Michael Coe(Cripple Creek Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Cripple Creek are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing man.

Michael Coe, 36, was last seen in Cripple Creek in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2021. Coe stands at 6-foot-4, weighs about 205 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Police say he may be walking, hitchhiking or using public transportation.

Call (719) 689-2655 with any information on his location.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Standoff in Colorado Springs 10/5/21
Shelter-in-place order for a Colorado Springs neighborhood lifted, suspect in custody
Unvaccinated Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant
Colorado Springs woman denied kidney transplant because of COVID-19 vaccination status
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Shots fired investigation 10/6/21
Shots fired investigation underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon
4 faculty members at Vista Ridge High School ‘separating’ from school district

Latest News

Pueblo Police Department vehicle
Construction worker hit by a vehicle in Pueblo
10/6/21
WATCH: Creepy clown sightings recently across Colorado Springs explained
Sampson is missing following a crash in Colorado Springs.
SHARE IF YOU CARE: A dog is missing in Colorado Springs after his owner was in a crash involving an elk
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt