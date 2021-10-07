MISSING: Cripple Creek Police ask the public for help with locating Michael Coe, last seen Sept. 2

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Cripple Creek are hoping for help from the public with locating a missing man.

Michael Coe, 36, was last seen in Cripple Creek in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2021. Coe stands at 6-foot-4, weighs about 205 pounds and has brown hair with blue eyes.

Police say he may be walking, hitchhiking or using public transportation.

Call (719) 689-2655 with any information on his location.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.